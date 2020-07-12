Advertisement

Warm Sunshine for your Sunday

Highs in the 80's today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Storms have moved out of the region and it looks like we’re going to see a pretty typical summer Sunday, with warm sunshine, scattered clouds and possibly a few pop up storms (mainly north and east) by afternoon. Look for highs in the 80′s. Expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region Monday, with readings returning to the 80′s. Storm chances move back into the weather picture by midweek, as that summer heat starts cranking up.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°.

Look for showers and thunderstorms developing by the mid to late afternoon hours. There is a slight risk that some storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Storms should end by the mid to late evening hours.

Saturday brings storms, Sunday brings sun!

Rain causes flooding in Moline and Galesburg