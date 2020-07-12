Warm Sunshine for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Storms have moved out of the region and it looks like we’re going to see a pretty typical summer Sunday, with warm sunshine, scattered clouds and possibly a few pop up storms (mainly north and east) by afternoon. Look for highs in the 80′s. Expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region Monday, with readings returning to the 80′s. Storm chances move back into the weather picture by midweek, as that summer heat starts cranking up.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°.

