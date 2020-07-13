A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ve got summer sunshine and warm temperatures to start our week, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Don’t get used to it, though—an active and unsettled weather pattern will set up across the region, bringing off and on rain chances through Tuesday and Wednesday. Things will dry out a bit for Thursday and Friday, with highs climbing into the 90′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild Temperatures. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

