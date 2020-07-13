Advertisement

A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

Sunshine, scattered clouds and highs in the 80's today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ve got summer sunshine, scattered clouds and warm temperatures to start our week, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Don’t get used to it, though—an active and unsettled weather pattern will set up across the region, bringing off and on rain chances through Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re talking showers and thunderstorms during the period, with some storms becoming strong to severe both days. The main threats will be strong winds and large hail, but periods of moderate to heavy rain will also be a cause for concern. Models indicate amounts ranging from 1″ to 2″+ through late Wednesday. Things will dry out a bit for Thursday, with highs climbing into the 90′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild Temperatures. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Pleasant weather for your Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
We’ve got summer sunshine and warm temperatures to start our week.

Forecast

A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Another nice day ahead for Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
Another nice day ahead for Monday

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Warm Sunshine For Your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
Mostly sunny with highs in the 80's.

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!