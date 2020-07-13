A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ve got summer sunshine, scattered clouds and warm temperatures to start our week, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Don’t get used to it, though—an active and unsettled weather pattern will set up across the region, bringing off and on rain chances through Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re talking showers and thunderstorms during the period, with some storms becoming strong to severe both days. The main threats will be strong winds and large hail, but periods of moderate to heavy rain will also be a cause for concern. Models indicate amounts ranging from 1″ to 2″+ through late Wednesday. Things will dry out a bit for Thursday, with highs climbing into the 90′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild Temperatures. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.