Advertisement

A Pleasant Monday for the QCA

Highs in the 80's today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ve got summer sunshine and warm temperatures to start our week, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Don’t get used to it, though—an active and unsettled weather pattern will set up across the region, bringing off and on rain chances through Tuesday and Wednesday. Things will dry out a bit for Thursday and Friday, with highs climbing into the 90′s by the end of the week.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear skies. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Another nice day ahead for Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Another nice day ahead for Monday

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for your Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Sunshine For Your Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mostly sunny with highs in the 80's.

Forecast

Warm Sunshine for your Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Strong to severe storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Friday should be warm and storm-free!

Forecast

Strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
Look for showers and thunderstorms developing by the mid to late afternoon hours. There is a slight risk that some storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Storms should end by the mid to late evening hours.