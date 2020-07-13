Advertisement

Boyz II Men to play at Rhythm City in 2021

Boyz II Men will be playing the Event Center stage on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 8 PM.
Boyz II Men will be playing the Event Center stage on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 8 PM.(Handout)
By Brianna Nielsen
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Boyz II Men is coming to the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Rythym City announced Monday Boyz II Men will perform at 8 p.m. June 27, 2021, on the Event Center stage. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 17.

The show is a reserved seating show with prices ranging from $45 to $90. Tickets can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN, or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

According to a media release form Rythym City:

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, the band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades.

The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others. And their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their Decca label debut, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA (Decca/Universal), on November 13, 2007 earned them two Grammy Nominations.

Beyond making music, giving back is also important to Boyz II Men - the group has its own charity called Boyz II Men House which lends support to individuals and organizations that focus on improving quality of life and helping to unlock human potential while contributing to the health and vitality of those less fortunate. In the fall of 2017, the group released a Doo-Wop album, Under The Streetlight. Last year the group released, If You Leave Me Now, a hit song with singer/songwriter Charlie Puth. They opened up for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic Tour in select cities in the U.S in 2018. In 2019, Boyz II Men was be featured in a film starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen called “Long Shot”.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged in Davenport armed robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in May.

News

Tracking the Curve

Updated: 5 hours ago
TV6 tracks the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

News

Make-a-Wish Iowa CEO dismissed after financial irregularities discovered

Updated: 5 hours ago
Make-a-Wish Iowa has dismissed its CEO after financial irregularities were discovered within the nonprofit.

News

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Updated: 5 hours ago
The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

Latest News

Iowa News

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

News

Group cleans veteran headstones in the Quad Cities

Updated: 11 hours ago
A group of volunteers teamed up Sunday to clean and beautify headstones belonging to veterans laid to rest at the Davenport City Cemetery.

News

Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 12 hours ago
Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell

News

Iowa DPH: Statewide COVID-19 cases surpasses 35,000

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois DPH: statewide coronavirus cases tops 153,000

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Group cleans veteran headstones in the Quad Cities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A group of volunteers teamed up Sunday to clean and beautify headstones belonging to veterans