Coronavirus concerns force cancellation of Chicago Marathon

Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Bank of America Chicago Marathon(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Monday, marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 concerns endure. 

As of Sunday, Chicago's health department reported 55,184 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,682 deaths due to complications from COVID-19. 

Chicago’s event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than one million spectators. 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she is personally disappointed at the cancellation. 

The Boston Marathon and New York Marathon have also been canceled because of the pandemic.

