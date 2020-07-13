Court document: Davenport sex offender ‘person of interest’ in 10-year-old’s disappearance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport sex offender arrested Friday on a registry violation is a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, according to a court document filed Monday afternoon.

Russell Dircks, the court-appointed attorney for Henry Earl Dinkins, confirmed the connection in a motion to withdraw filed in Scott County District Court.

Dircks wrote in the motion that he should be removed from the case because his wife is a teacher who previously had Terrell in her class and “her school is involved with the family.”

That information “would create a conflict of interest with Mr. Dinkins,” Dircks wrote in the motion.

According to court records, a judge has not yet ruled on his motion to withdraw.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Police Department for comment.

Dinkins, 47, was arrested Friday on a charge of sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.

Earlier that day, Terrell was reported missing. Police say she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in connection with a missing person investigation.

The affidavit did not say which missing person investigation the search warrant was related to.

Dinkins, who was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1990, failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five days as he is required to do as a sex offender, according to the affidavit.

During a search of the apartment, detectives located his identification card, clothing, and other personal property, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with Dinkins’ girlfriend, she said he had been living with her for more than a month. A records search showed Dinkins has a 2004 conviction for a sex offender registry violation, according to the affidavit.

The sex offender registry had Dinkins’ address listed as 743 Schmidt Road in Davenport.

He remained in the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Terrell is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is now offering a $3,500 cash reward for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or information “which leads to an arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance.”

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, it has put $2,500 toward the reward fund. A local attorney, who Crime Stoppers of the QC said wishes to remain anonymous, donated the other $1,000.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

