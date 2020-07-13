Advertisement

Court document: Davenport sex offender ‘person of interest’ in 10-year-old’s disappearance

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Scott County Sheriff's Office(Scott County)
By Tara Gray
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport sex offender arrested Friday on a registry violation is a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, according to a court document filed Monday afternoon.

Russell Dircks, the court-appointed attorney for Henry Earl Dinkins, confirmed the connection in a motion to withdraw filed in Scott County District Court.

Dircks wrote in the motion that he should be removed from the case because his wife is a teacher who previously had Terrell in her class and “her school is involved with the family.”

That information “would create a conflict of interest with Mr. Dinkins,” Dircks wrote in the motion.

According to court records, a judge has not yet ruled on his motion to withdraw.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Police Department for comment.

Dinkins, 47, was arrested Friday on a charge of sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.

Earlier that day, Terrell was reported missing. Police say she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in connection with a missing person investigation.

The affidavit did not say which missing person investigation the search warrant was related to.

Dinkins, who was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1990, failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five days as he is required to do as a sex offender, according to the affidavit.

During a search of the apartment, detectives located his identification card, clothing, and other personal property, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with Dinkins’ girlfriend, she said he had been living with her for more than a month. A records search showed Dinkins has a 2004 conviction for a sex offender registry violation, according to the affidavit.

The sex offender registry had Dinkins’ address listed as 743 Schmidt Road in Davenport.

He remained in the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Terrell is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is now offering a $3,500 cash reward for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or information “which leads to an arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance.”

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, it has put $2,500 toward the reward fund. A local attorney, who Crime Stoppers of the QC said wishes to remain anonymous, donated the other $1,000.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Rock Island County Health Department said there is a total of 1,234 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 391 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Boyz II Men to play at Rhythm City in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Nielsen
Boyz II Men will be playing the Event Center stage at the Rhythm City Casino in Davneport on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 8 PM

Crime

Man charged in Davenport armed robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in May.

Latest News

News

Tracking the Curve

Updated: 8 hours ago
TV6 tracks the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

News

Make-a-Wish Iowa CEO dismissed after financial irregularities discovered

Updated: 8 hours ago
Make-a-Wish Iowa has dismissed its CEO after financial irregularities were discovered within the nonprofit.

News

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Updated: 8 hours ago
The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

Iowa News

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

News

Group cleans veteran headstones in the Quad Cities

Updated: 14 hours ago
A group of volunteers teamed up Sunday to clean and beautify headstones belonging to veterans laid to rest at the Davenport City Cemetery.

News

Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 15 hours ago
Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell