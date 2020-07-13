Advertisement

Davenport holds conference on extending census intake period

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials held a press conference on Monday about extending the Census intake period to October 31, 2020.

The original collection of Census data was scheduled to end mid-August, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the intake period has been extended.

CIty officials said opportunities to reach out to people face to face have been “severely curtailed.”

Census takers, originally scheduled to be in the field in May, will begin visiting homes that have not yet responded during the second week in August, city officials said. Telephone and self-reporting online will be available through October 31.

“We’ll continue to look for ways to push the Census message out to all,” Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said in a press release. “We ask every resident to do their part by doing their census and assisting friends, neighbors and family members who have not.”

According to a 2020 Census Response Rate Map from July, Davenport, Rock Island and Moline are tracking below the national average when it comes to completing the Census.

However, as a whole both Scott County and Rock Island County are tracking ahead of the state in response rates.

Census Response Rate Map as of 7/9/2020
