Group cleans veteran headstones in the Quad Cities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of volunteers teamed up Sunday to clean and beautify headstones belonging to veterans laid to rest at the Davenport City Cemetery.

The Excelon Militaries Actively Connected worked with the cemetery for the project.

Headstones of soldiers from the Civil War, World War I, World War II are among the veterans cleaned Sunday.

“It’s about the veterans. Giving them the respect tehy deserve. Many of these veterans, Civil War veterans, World War one veterans, don’t have family in the area of have since passed. So, just trying to do our part for the city, for the veterans, and for the community. Just giving back and doing what we can to help,” Jeffrey Bartz, Co-President of Exelon Militaries Actively Connected, said.

The group cleaned about 20 different headstones Sunday morning. According to Bartz, they try to clean the markings twice a year.

