Advertisement

Illinois DPH: statewide coronavirus cases tops 153,000

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Officials Sunday reported 954 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, there have been a total of 153,916 cases, including 7,187 deaths.

Health officials report there have been a total of 1,982,982 tests.

The state said Sunday the recovery rate is 94-percent.

Illinois health officials are now reporting probable cases. IDPH said there are 1,132 probable cases of COVID-19 and 201 probable deaths. Those numbers were last updated, according to IDPH, on Friday, July 10.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Dept. reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number in the county to 1,214.

News

MidAmerican Energy working to restore power in QCA

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Additional MidAmerican Energy crews were called in to assist with repairs, they hope power will be restored to most customers by 7 P.M. on Sunday evening.

VOD Recordings

Bettendorf Church asking for donations for local police

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Bettendorf Christian Church wants to help support local police departments. They say they’re collecting snacks and notes of encouragement to deliver to area police departments on Sunday, July 12th.

Latest News

News

Bettendorf Church collecting donations for local police departments

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
They say they’re collecting snacks and notes of encouragement to deliver to area police departments on Sunday, July 12th.

News

Free food giveaway for Quad City veterans

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Quad City Veterans Outreach and Farm to Table Program are hosting the Food Giveaway through Riverbend Foodbank at 11 A.M.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa reports 774 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Crime Stoppers of the QC offers $3,500 reward in case of missing Davenport 10-year-old

Updated: 20 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

VIDEO: Severe Weather damage across the QCA

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
VIDEO: Severe Weather damage across the QCA