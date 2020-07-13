Illinois DPH: statewide coronavirus cases tops 153,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Officials Sunday reported 954 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, there have been a total of 153,916 cases, including 7,187 deaths.

Health officials report there have been a total of 1,982,982 tests.

The state said Sunday the recovery rate is 94-percent.

Illinois health officials are now reporting probable cases. IDPH said there are 1,132 probable cases of COVID-19 and 201 probable deaths. Those numbers were last updated, according to IDPH, on Friday, July 10.

