Illinois DPH: statewide coronavirus cases tops 153,000
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Officials Sunday reported 954 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there have been a total of 153,916 cases, including 7,187 deaths.
Health officials report there have been a total of 1,982,982 tests.
The state said Sunday the recovery rate is 94-percent.
Illinois health officials are now reporting probable cases. IDPH said there are 1,132 probable cases of COVID-19 and 201 probable deaths. Those numbers were last updated, according to IDPH, on Friday, July 10.
