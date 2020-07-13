Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators’ search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continued into day three Sunday. Independently organized search efforts were also conducted by volunteers around Davenport.

Terrell was last seen Friday morning in the 2700 block of East 53rd St wearing a white tee shirt, flip flops and shorts. She is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officers with Davenport Police and the Crime Scene Unit were observed Friday afternoon at the complex where she was reportedly last seen.

Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning, authorities focused part of their search at the lagoon at Credit Island. Friday evening, at the lagoon was a boat from the Davenport Fire Department, officers and detectives from the Davenport Police Department, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle.

Police did not clarify what led them to Credit Island or whether foul play is involved in Terrell’s case.

“We’re working with the family on potential areas that she may be or may have been with friends and those kinds of things, we’re checking different areas,” said Major Jeff Bladel, Assistant Chief of Police for Davenport Police Department, on Friday.

On Saturday, family told TV6 volunteers and police followed up on a tip, which led them to a search at Fejervary Park. It is unclear what police were looking for.

Davenport Police wrote on Facebook Saturday, “The DPD is actively investigating and in constant contact with the family. The DPD and supporting agencies are working expert-driven and independent search efforts that do not require volunteers.”

Police also wrote, “We thank everyone for their compassion for the family during this difficult time. As the investigation and work evolves, we’ll be providing updates as soon as possible.”

Investigators have not provided any updates since Saturday’s posting on Facebook.

Police ask if you have information about Terrell’s whereabouts, please call 911.

A reward of $3,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or information “which leads to an arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance.”

