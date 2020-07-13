Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO dismissed for “financial irregularities”

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Make-A-Wish Iowa dismissed their CEO Jennifer Woodley over “financial irregularities.”

In a statement, a board chair for the nonprofit says the irregularities were flagged in an internal review. Make-a-Wish’s national office is now reviewing key expenditures and other transactions.

Based on those findings, they will be determining their next steps.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tracking the Curve

Updated: 2 hours ago
TV6 tracks the latest coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

News

Make-a-Wish Iowa CEO dismissed after financial irregularities discovered

Updated: 2 hours ago
Make-a-Wish Iowa has dismissed its CEO after financial irregularities were discovered within the nonprofit.

News

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

Iowa News

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

News

Group cleans veteran headstones in the Quad Cities

Updated: 8 hours ago
A group of volunteers teamed up Sunday to clean and beautify headstones belonging to veterans laid to rest at the Davenport City Cemetery.

Latest News

News

Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 9 hours ago
Investigators continue search for Breasia Terrell

News

Iowa DPH: Statewide COVID-19 cases surpasses 35,000

Updated: 9 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois DPH: statewide coronavirus cases tops 153,000

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Group cleans veteran headstones in the Quad Cities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A group of volunteers teamed up Sunday to clean and beautify headstones belonging to veterans

News

Search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.