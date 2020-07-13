Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO dismissed for “financial irregularities”
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Make-A-Wish Iowa dismissed their CEO Jennifer Woodley over “financial irregularities.”
In a statement, a board chair for the nonprofit says the irregularities were flagged in an internal review. Make-a-Wish’s national office is now reviewing key expenditures and other transactions.
Based on those findings, they will be determining their next steps.
