Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO dismissed for “financial irregularities”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Make-A-Wish Iowa dismissed their CEO Jennifer Woodley over “financial irregularities.”

In a statement, a board chair for the nonprofit says the irregularities were flagged in an internal review. Make-a-Wish’s national office is now reviewing key expenditures and other transactions.

Based on those findings, they will be determining their next steps.

