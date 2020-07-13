Man charged in Davenport armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in May.

Deandre Julian Hensley, 25, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He remained in the Scott County Jail as of Monday morning.

Davenport police say the robbery happened around 5:06 p.m. May 10 in the 1300 block of Judson Street, where Hensley got into the backseat of a vehicle and an unnamed co-defendant stood at the driver’s side window. Both brandished firearms and demanded money from the driver, according to an arrest affidavit.

They did not locate any money and got out of the vehicle. The vehicle was struck by gunfire as the driver left the area, according to the affidavit.

The driver also was struck in the arm by gunfire, according to the affidavit.

Hensley has a prior conviction for felon in possession of a firearm and failure to affix drug tax stamp and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, Davenport officers conducted surveillance on a 2020 Volkswagon Arteon that was driven by Hensley. According to an arrest affidavit, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oak Lawn, Illinois, on May 20.

The vehicle was stopped at the Shell gas station at 3622 Brady St., police said in a media release.

Hensley was subsequently charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The front-seat passenger in the vehicle, Kylea Dapri Cartwright, 24, of Bettendorf, also was charged with first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Online jail records show he posted $11,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Cartwright has not been charged in connection with the armed robbery in May.

Davenport police said Monday the investigation is ongoing and Hensley is the only person arrested in the robbery case at this point.

