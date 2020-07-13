More than 2 million COVID-19 tests performed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - There have been over two million COVID-19 tests performed in Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Monday.

Since Sunday afternoon, laboratories have reported an additional 30,012 tests for a total of 2,012,994.

Health officials also announced 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including six additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths.

IDPH said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 6 –July 12 is 3.0%.

As of Sunday night, 1,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, health officials said 334 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

