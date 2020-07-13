Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 391 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the state total to 35,462 cases and 752 deaths.

The website, which reports the numbers in real-time, also showed that 377,138 Iowans have been tested and 26,589 people have recovered.

The website also shows that 177 people are hospitalized.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Scott County was reporting 1,088 total cases, up from 971 reported during the same time on Friday. The website shows that 16,962 people have been tested and 598 people have recovered.

Ten people have died from the virus, according to the site.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County, 692 confirmed cases (5,345 tested); 45 deaths; 572 recovered.

Louisa County, 367 confirmed cases (1,543 tested); 13 deaths; 343 recovered.

Des Moines County, 102 confirmed cases (3,133 tested); two deaths; 81 recovered.

Henry County, 93 confirmed cases (1,921 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.

Lee County, 54 confirmed cases (2,177 tested); two death; 43 recovered.

Jackson County, 64 confirmed cases (1,641) tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

Clinton County, 139 confirmed cases (3,838 tested); one death; 69 recovered.

Cedar County, 96 confirmed cases (1,881 tested); one death; 70 recovered.

