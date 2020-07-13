Advertisement

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

Iowa state capitol building. (Jim Bowen / MGN)
Iowa state capitol building. (Jim Bowen / MGN) (WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program.

After decades of plummeting abortion numbers, the state last year recorded 3,566 abortions.

That is 8% more than the previous year.

The Des Moines Register reports last year’s increase came after the number of Iowa abortions dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018.

