Advertisement

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein plan to tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

Prosecutors made the revelation in court papers as they argued there is no reason to free Ghislaine Maxwell on bail.

The 58-year-old British socialite has been held without bail since her recent arrest at a $1 million New Hampshire estate she bought late last year.

Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge in written arguments that at least one woman and possibly more were expected to exercise their right to appear at Tuesday's hearing and ask that Maxwell be detained until trial.

"The Government is deeply concerned that if the defendant is bailed, the victims will be denied justice in this case," prosecutors wrote.

The filing came a day before an arraignment and bail hearing for Maxwell, who has been held for the last week at a federal jail in Brooklyn.

On Friday, her lawyers filed arguments that said she's being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lockup last August. They said she should be freed on $5 million bail with electronic monitoring.

"Ghislaine Maxwell," they wrote, "is not Jeffrey Epstein."

They said their client denies any allegations of misconduct, has had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade and has never been charged with a crime or found liable in civil litigation stemming from the allegations against Epstein.

Prosecutors noted that Maxwell's defense lawyers proposed offering as collateral property their client owns in the United Kingdom, but they said that was beyond the reach of U.S. authorities.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges of women and girls in Florida and New York in the early 2000s when he died by suicide in custody.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

National

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

Latest News

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

National

Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma state trooper

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A lightning strike came awfully close to a highway patrol officer when he stopped to help someone.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

Coronavirus

Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases, two deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 391 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.