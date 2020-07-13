Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,234. 

Health officials said there are 13 patients being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

·         A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

No further information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

