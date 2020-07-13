Advertisement

Volunteers continue searching for Breasia Terrell

It has now been over 72 hours since Terrell was last seen
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers are continued their search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on Credit Island Monday.

“The turnout is beautiful like everybody is coming together like we’re knee deep in these woods, we’re not going to stop until we find her,” said volunteer Charlene Nelson.

Volunteer groups searched Credit Island and Fejervary Park over the weekend in efforts to find anything that may help.

