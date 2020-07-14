Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -

Patti McRae from Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan came on PSL with this week’s featured adoptable four-legged friend: “Einstein”! The black-and-white (looks like a tuxedo!) cat is three years old and is FIV postitive which means he needs to be placed in a home with other FIV positive cats or a cat-free home. Despite the diagnosis, he can live a very long time (a normal life!) with the condition. His personality is quite “chill” and loving. Einstein is neutered, micro-chipped, and is completely up to date on vaccinations.

If you are interested, contact QCAWC (currently doing curbside services). The contact info is at the bottom of the page or can be accessed through the included links.

The other timely topic that was addressed during this segment was heat exhaustion in pets. Extreme summer heat is deadly to animals and heat exhaustion should be taken seriously! Any of the following signs should be considered important---requiring veterinary attention as soon as possible!

Excessive

Panting

Drooling

Weakening or unsteadiness

Collapse

Vomiting

Quad City Animal Welfare Center / 724 W. 2nd Ave. / Milan, IL / Ph. 309-787-6830 /

