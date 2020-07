MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The boil order set in place for those experiencing loss of water pressure in Milan has been lifted.

The boil order was issued on Saturday in the areas of 300 block of W 2nd St, 100-200 blocks of W 3rd Ave and 100-200 blocks of W 2nd Ave in Milan.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.