DPD gives new details on person of interest in missing girl case

Davenport police released new details on Tuesday about Henry E. Dinkins, a person of interest in the cases of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
Davenport police released new details on Tuesday about Henry E. Dinkins, a person of interest in the cases of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police confirmed Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to the case of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell during a press conference on Tuesday.

During the press conference, Chief Paul Sikorski said Dinkins is currently in custody on other charges related to a sex offender registry violation. 

According to police, a person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case.

Sikorski said they’ve listed Dinkins as a person of interest because a person of interest can either have information that could assist the investigation or they could possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the timeframe of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.” Sikorski said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that timeframe.”

“This is an evolving, active investigation,” Chief Sikorski said. “While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.”

Sikorski said Dinkins is known to have previous connections to the Camanche and Clinton areas. 

During the press conference, police shared vehicles associated with Dinkins including a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro and a 1980′s Kings Highway motorhome. Sikorski said all these vehicles are currently impounded and in the possession of investigators.

Police ask if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dinkins or these vehicles during the timeframe of July 9 from 10 p.m to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m., to call 911 immediately and share the information with investigators. 

Below are the new photos of Dinkins, the vehicles associated with him and a new photo of Terrell police shared during the press conference on Tuesday.

Caption

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Davenport Police Department released these photos during a press conference on Tuesday, July 14.

