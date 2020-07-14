Former Junior Achievement President now Vice President of Education

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Junior Achievement of the Heartland President Christy Kunz is returning as Vice President of Education.

Kunz began her Junior Achievement career in July 1990. She was promoted to President in 2003.

After leading the local operations, Kunz joined Junior Achievement USA as Vice President of Operations in 2007. She was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations.

“I am honored to be back at JA of the Heartland,” said Christy Kunz in a news release. “The timing was perfect to return to my home area and make a difference on a local level. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with colleagues, as well as developing new partnerships to help further JA’s mission in our communities.”

Junior Achievement provides volunteer-delivered K-12 programs to help kids prepare for work and learn business skills.

