Heavy police presence blocking street in Davenport

Heavy police presence in Davenport on Monday night.
Heavy police presence in Davenport on Monday night.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police blocked off South Concord Street near River Drive around 10 p.m. on Monday in Davenport.

The area is where self-organized search groups have been searching for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. This area is also nearby where Davenport police and fire searched at the lagoon at Credit Island on Friday.

When a TV6 crew arrived on scene there was a heavy police presence, and a large crowd of people.

The Davenport Fire Department also responded.

This is a developing story.

