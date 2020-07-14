Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns. The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes. Hicks, who routinely throws over 100 mph, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2019. The right-hander’s availability for this season was uncertain. Hicks had been taking part in workouts at Busch Stadium, leading up to the Cardinals’ opener on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals manager Mike Matheny will get to see his old ballclub sooner than he expected now that Kansas City is scheduled to play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game at Busch Stadium next week. The Royals also will play two games against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium before opening their 60-game season July 24 against the Indians in Cleveland. Matheny is in his first season in charge of the Royals after taking over for the retired Ned Yost. He spent last year as a special assistant with the organization.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Now that the Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other sports franchises under pressure to make changes amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice. The NFL team said it is retiring its nickname, which had been in place since 1933. Several sponsors threatened to end partnerships if the team didn't change. The Cleveland Indians seem to be the next pro team in line for change. They are in preliminary discussions about a new name. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks said they have no plans to change their names or logos.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime basketball coach Craig Robinson has been hired as executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Robinson, the brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has spent time in both the college and professional ranks. He will take over for Jim Haney, who has held the influential position for the past 29 years. Robinson has been the vice president of player development for the New York Knicks for the past three years. That job included the title of general manager of the G League’s Westchester Knicks.

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 12th in one of the most intriguing dates on the shortened major league schedule. The New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals on opening day, and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox next month at the site in eastern Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. The Astros will be closely watched this season after they were punished by Major League Baseball for their sign-stealing scheme in their run to the 2017 World Series title.