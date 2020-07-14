Illinois health officials announce 707 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cass County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 2 males 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 4 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

IDPH has reported a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths.

Since Monday afternoon, laboratories have reported 28,446 tests for a total of 2,041,440.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 7 –July 13 is 3.0%.

As of Monday night, 1,416 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 333 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.