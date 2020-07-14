Advertisement

Indoor Freight House Farmer’s Market is Open

Highlighting available product brand "Buttercupp Candles"
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Freight House Farmer’s Market is known as the downtown Davenport hub for locally-produced fresh fruits and vegetables. But anyone who has visited knows that much more than produce is available for sale.

This segment specifically highlights the new “Indoor” static shopping space at the Freight House market that has been open since June 6th. Final restorations of the space were finally completed last week. Products for sale indoors include candles (see Buttercupp candles details below!), fresh pasta/noodles, rocks & jewelry, pies, wine, and plants.

The PSL interview guest is Jennifer Cupp of Buttercupp Candles. Her product line is discussed in detail including her clever logo design and names of candles (such as Saturday Morning Cartoons!). Buttercupp Candles are highly scented, 100% soy, phtalate free, zinc free, hand-poured with cotton wicks. Jennifer produces her soy candles in the basement of her Rock Island home. See the Buttercupp website for complete details.

Freight House Farmer’s Market / 421 W. River Drive / Davenport, IA / 563-322-6009 /

OPEN: Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Citrus Bliss is fully stocked at the Freight House Farmers' Market and my neighbor Roots had the perfect matching pot of succulents 😍

Posted by Buttercupp Candles on Saturday, July 11, 2020

