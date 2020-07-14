Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 9:00 AM Des Moines Airport Authority Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.dsmairport.com/, https://twitter.com/dsmairport

Contacts: Kelvin Foley, KJFoley@dsmairport.com, 1 515 256 5100

Tuesday, Jul. 14 12:00 PM Cedar Rapids City Council virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cedar-rapids.org, https://twitter.com/CityofCRIowa

Contacts: Jeana Lewie, City of Cedar Rapids, J.Lewie@cedar-rapids.org

For information on how to watch and participate in the meeting, visit www.cedar-rapids.org.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 1:30 PM DMACC Carroll Campus virtual groundbreaking ceremony - Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus virtual groundbreaking ceremony, marking construction on a $4.2 million building addition. Attendees include DMACC President Rob Denson, Board Member Jim Knott and Campus Provost Joel Lundstrom

Weblinks: http://www.dmacc.edu, https://twitter.com/dmaccnews

Contacts: Joel Lundstrom, jtlundstrom@dmacc.edu, 1 712 792 8308

Tuesday, Jul. 14 5:30 PM Dem Rep. Abby Finkenauer holds telephone town hall on healthcare and prescription drugs - Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer holds telephone town hall to hear from Iowans on healthcare, prescription drug affordability and access issues and the concerns over the Administration-backed lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Speakers include Patients for Affordable Drugs Now Legislative Director Sarah Kaminer Bourland

Weblinks: http://finkenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repfinkenauer

Contacts: David Ade, David.Ade@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2911

Where: https://finkenauer.house.gov/live

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference