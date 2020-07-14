Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

MISSING GIRL-IOWA

Police, volunteers search for missing 10-year-old girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police and dozens of volunteers have been searching for a 10-year-old Davenport girl missing since last week. The Quad-City Times reports that law enforcement officials searched an area along River Drive late Monday night after receiving a tip, but found no sign of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who was last seen Friday on East 53rd Street. Earlier Monday, dozens of volunteers walked through the woods of Davenport’s Credit Island looking for the girl. Police have also searched the apartment of a 47-year-old convicted sex offender linked to the case in court documents for a separate charge. The man has not been charged in Breasia's disappearance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Virus possibly cause of Iowa inmate death as cases rise

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Prison officials say pathologists will determine whether coronavirus killed an inmate in a northwestern Iowa prison as the state deals with increasing numbers of people infected with the virus. A news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Ronald Eugene Holdworth died Saturday morning as he was being taken from the prison to a hospital. Officials say the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine whether COVID-19 was a factor in his death. The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has reported more than 100 inmates and nine employees have tested positive for the virus.

FATAL BAR SHOOTING

Man charged with murder in shooting near Des Moines area bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Detectives have charged a man with murder in the June 28 shooting death of another man outside a Des Moines area bar. Polk County sheriff’s deputies charged 35-year-old Gordon Jerome Johnson with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Johnson, of Des Moines, was held in the Polk County Jail. Johnson was charged in the death of 29-year-old Sir William Beckish, a chef and former restaurant owner. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. as a large crowd gathered outside the Karma Bar, just north of the Des Moines. Deputies who had been called by the bar’s staff heard gunshots and then found Beckish had been wounded. He was taken to a hospital but died. Two woman also suffered gunshot wounds but survived.

BC-IA-MAKE-A-WISH IOWA-CEO

CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa dismissed over financial issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The board chairman of Make-A-Wish Iowa says the charity's CEO and president has been fired after the organization discovered financial irregularities during an internal audit. Board chairman Joshua Norton said a statement late last week that Jennifer Woodley had been dismissed. Norton says Rachel Reams, a vice president with the organization, will serve as the interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a new leader. Norton declined to give details on the nature of the financial irregularities. Woodley was named CEO of the group less than a year ago, in August 2019. A publicly listed telephone number for Woodley could not be found Monday.

KAYAKER RESCUED

Crew rescues kayaker stranded on Cedar River in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Crews rescued a kayaker who swamped his boat on the Cedar River, authorities said.Responding rescue workers responding to a call at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday found the boater sitting on the top of a wing dam, a barrier that only extends partway into a river, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Fire Chief John Bostwick said crews launched a Zodiac boat from Washington Park and brought him to safety without injury.

IOWA ARREST INVESTIGATED

Iowa arrest reviewed after handcuffed Black man has seizure

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating an eastern Iowa arrest after video posted on social media showed a handcuffed Black man having a seizure and apparently struggling to breathe after officers used pepper spray on him. Dubuque officials say an internal investigation will review the Friday night arrest of Yoosuf Moment. Police say Moment resisted officers before pepper spray was used. Moment was treated at a local hospital and released after he was ticketed on suspicion of driving without a valid license and interfering with police. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said in a statement that officials are aware of concerns about the incident and a thorough investigation will be conducted.