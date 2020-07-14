Advertisement

Mississippi Valley Fair canceled, officials said Tuesday

Fair is expected to return in 2021
The Mississippi Valley Fair, slated to begin Aug. 4, has been canceled.
The Mississippi Valley Fair, slated to begin Aug. 4, has been canceled.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair, slated to begin Aug. 4, has been canceled.

General Manager Shawn Loter made the announcement in a post to the fair’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

He said in the post:

“As we at the Mississippi Valley Fair expressed a few weeks ago, while traditions are very important to us, your health and safety will always be our top priority.

We have continued to work closely with the Scott County Health Department to ensure that if we put on a fair this year we met all the requirements of the principles shared by both organizations.

Health leaders determined our safety plan was consistent with guidance and best practices for events such as ours. We also agreed to meet again as the fair drew closer in case there were changes in our community in COVID-related cases.

As has been widely reported, there’s been a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in our area over the past several days.

After consulting again with the health department, our fair board and management team have determined that it is in the best interests for you, and the generations who have made so many great memories at the fairgrounds, to cancel the fair for 2020.

We know many of you will be disappointed. We are too. But know this - we will be working hard behind the scenes to bring you a 2021 summer event like no other. We remain committed to providing the kind of high quality, safe, and entertaining family experiences unmatched by any fair our size.

Thank you for understanding. And, even more, thank you for making the Mississippi Valley Fair one of the best venues for family-fun in the entire nation!”

