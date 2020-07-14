Advertisement

Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities canceled this season

MNG Image
MNG Image(Baseball)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities have been canceled for the remainder of the season, Athletic and Activities Director Tom Ulses announced on Monday.

In an email to parents and players, Ulses said the season has ended after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Muscatine Public Health did an investigation and determined all student athletes and coaches should self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.

Ulses said the district is continuing to work within the parameters set forth by the CDC and local health officials to facilitate safe practices within its sports programming.

“Our coaches and staff have worked diligently to minimize COVID-19 exposure in several ways, including sanitizing equipment, using social distancing measures whenever possible, and the use of hand sanitizer for the athletes,” Ulses said in the email. “Despite these efforts to minimize any exposure, we know that COVID-19 exists within our community.”

Muscatine's high school baseball season has ended after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Posted by KWQC Joey Donia on Monday, July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

July 11th Sports Cast: Baseball Post season & Softball Highlights

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: Cal-Wheat vs Springville, Regina vs West Liberty , L-M vs PV

Sports

Teen Baseball Player Racially Taunted At A High School Baseball Game. “ You should have been George Floyd.”

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
Jeremiah Chapman is the only black player on his high school baseball team in Charles City, IA. He went through his first real racist experience while playing a baseball game against rival school Waverly-Shell Rock. Fans in the outfield started by taunting his white teammate who Jeremiah came to the aid off and told to ignore the fans. It was then they switched their attention towards him by calling him Colin Kapernick, telling him to go back to the fields (slave fields), and chanted Trump 2020 then finally telling him he should have been George Floyd. A comment that did more than hurt Jeremiah. Now his family is calling for change so something like this never happens to anyone again.

Sports

Teen Baseball Player Racially Taunted At A High School Baseball Game. “ You should have been George Floyd.”

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
Jeremiah Chapman is a black high school baseball player that was racially taunted during a high school baseball game.

News

Big Ten to limit fall sports to conference games

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference.

Latest News

Sports

Geneseo honors the life and legacy of coaching legend Bob Reade

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
|
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Western Big Six announces football schedule amidst COVID-19 Concerns

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
Western Big Six announces football schedule

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Moline Native Dakota Bacus Takes Part In The Return Of Baseball

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
Moline native Dakota Bacus has spent the last 8 seasons in the minor league working his way up to the bigs. He received an invite to the Washington Nationals training camp for the first time in his career after an all star year in his first season as a pitcher at the Triple A level. Bacus is now apart of the 60 man roster for the Nationals as he works to make the 30 man roster and play a major part in the return of baseball.

Sports

Dakota Bacus Joins The Return Of Baseball

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
Moline native Dakota Bacus will be playing in the bigs for the first time in his career as apart of the Washington Nationals.

News

Reports: Kewanee basketball coach dies following apparent medical issue at Davenport speedway

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT
Shaune Lewis, Kewanee High School’s head varsity boys basketball coach, has died following an apparent medical issue while racing at the Davenport Speedway.