Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities canceled this season

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities have been canceled for the remainder of the season, Athletic and Activities Director Tom Ulses announced on Monday.

In an email to parents and players, Ulses said the season has ended after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Muscatine Public Health did an investigation and determined all student athletes and coaches should self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.

Ulses said the district is continuing to work within the parameters set forth by the CDC and local health officials to facilitate safe practices within its sports programming.

“Our coaches and staff have worked diligently to minimize COVID-19 exposure in several ways, including sanitizing equipment, using social distancing measures whenever possible, and the use of hand sanitizer for the athletes,” Ulses said in the email. “Despite these efforts to minimize any exposure, we know that COVID-19 exists within our community.”

Muscatine's high school baseball season has ended after possible exposure to COVID-19. Posted by KWQC Joey Donia on Monday, July 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.