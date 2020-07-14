One person, firefighter taken to hospital after Muscatine house fire
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion following a house fire in Muscatine Tuesday.
The fire happened in the 500 block of Liberty Street, Muscatine officials said in a post to its Facebook page.
One person was rescued from the home and taken by ambulance to Trinity Muscatine for smoke inhalation.
A firefighter also was transported with heat exhaustion. Both are expected to recover.
