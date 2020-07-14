Postcards From Italy: Portofino

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Most vacations are being put on hold this summer. PSL continues to share footage from previous KWQC-sponsored Holiday Vacations tours.

Four years ago, Paula hosted a Quad Cities group on a trip to the Tuscan region of Italy. This segment features the amazing coastal area of Portofino---with scenery like that out of a movie. Maybe that’s why the area has a strong association with celebrities and major movie stars like George Clooney, Liz Taylor, Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart, Robert De Niro, & Liza Minnelli.

Molto bello!!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.