Advertisement

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island testing site extended to July 19

The Rock Island County Health Department extended its drive-through testing site through July 19 at the QCCA Expo Center.
The Rock Island County Health Department extended its drive-through testing site through July 19 at the QCCA Expo Center.
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing on Tuesday to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

Current COVID-19 case count

Scott County – Total of 1,118

Total deaths in Scott County: 10

Rock Island County – 14 new cases since Monday; total of 1,248

Currently in hospital: 14

Total deaths in Rock Island County: 30

During the briefing, Nita Ludwig, the Rock Island County Health Department Administrator, announced the testing site in Rock Island will be extended through July 19. She said it will remain at the QCCA Expo Center which is located at 2621 4th Ave in Rock Island. The community based COVID-19 drive through testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ludwig said more than 3,500 tests have been administered since June 29 at the Rock Island site.

Health officials said testing is especially encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Patients will receive results, positive or negative, by phone call, Ludwig said. Lab personnel will call tested patients twice from this phone number: (888) 297-7208. No voicemails will be left due to privacy reasons. Ludwig said patients can call back that toll-free number and talk to a person about their test results.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 368 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 368 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Mississippi Valley Fair canceled, officials said Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley Fair, slated to begin Aug. 4, has been canceled.

Breasia Terrell Investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Davenport Police Department has named Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, a convicted sex offender, as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. The girl was reported missing Friday, July 10.

News

Davenport police give new details on person of interest in missing girl case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police confirmed Henry E. Dinkins as a person of interest and shared photos of vehicles associated with him.

Latest News

DPD gives new details on person of interest in missing girl case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department released these photos during a press conference on Tuesday, July 14.

News

Boil order lifted in Milan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The boil order set in place for those experiencing loss of water pressure on Saturday in Milan.

News

Illinois health officials announce 707 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
As of Monday night, 1,416 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say there is now a total of 1,248 COVID-19 cases in the county.

News

Two police officers save woman from burning Muscatine home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two Muscatine police officers noticed the home at 512 Liberty Street was engulfed in flames.

Coronavirus

Iowa officials report 368 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported 368 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.