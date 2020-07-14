QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island testing site extended to July 19

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing on Tuesday to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

Current COVID-19 case count

Scott County – Total of 1,118

Total deaths in Scott County: 10

Rock Island County – 14 new cases since Monday; total of 1,248

Currently in hospital: 14

Total deaths in Rock Island County: 30

During the briefing, Nita Ludwig, the Rock Island County Health Department Administrator, announced the testing site in Rock Island will be extended through July 19. She said it will remain at the QCCA Expo Center which is located at 2621 4th Ave in Rock Island. The community based COVID-19 drive through testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ludwig said more than 3,500 tests have been administered since June 29 at the Rock Island site.

Health officials said testing is especially encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Patients will receive results, positive or negative, by phone call, Ludwig said. Lab personnel will call tested patients twice from this phone number: (888) 297-7208. No voicemails will be left due to privacy reasons. Ludwig said patients can call back that toll-free number and talk to a person about their test results.

