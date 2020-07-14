Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,248. 

Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized in the county.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her teens who is being treated in a hospital

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Dubuque arrest reviewed after handcuffed Black man has seizure

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are investigating an eastern Iowa arrest after video posted on social media showed a handcuffed Black man having a seizure and apparently struggling to breathe after officers used pepper spray on him.

