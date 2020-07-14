Advertisement

Sunshine and scattered clouds Tuesday--Rain arrives tonight

Temperatures remain warmt.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Active and unsettled weather will be the main concern over the next 48 hours, as our next big weather maker sweeps into the region. Until then, we expect warm sunshine and scattered clouds during the day with highs in the 80's to near 90 degrees. Look for showers and thunderstorms developing later this evening, increasing in coverage during the overnight hours. Some storms could become strong to severe (mainly west), producing large hail, damaging winds and moderate to heavy rain. Keep the wet weather gear handy--storms with periods of heavy rain will continue into Wednesday, producing 1"+ amounts in some locations. We'll see rain ending Wednesday evening, followed by a sun/cloud mix Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 80's, before returning to the low 90's this weekend.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy rain possible. High: 82°.

