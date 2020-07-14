Virus possibly cause of Iowa inmate death as cases rise

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Prison officials say pathologists will determine whether coronavirus killed an inmate in a northwestern Iowa prison as the state deals with increasing numbers of people infected with the virus.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Ronald Eugene Holdworth died Saturday morning as he was being taken from the prison to a hospital.

Officials say the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine whether COVID-19 was a factor in his death.

The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has reported more than 100 inmates and nine employees have tested positive for the virus.

