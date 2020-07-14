Advertisement

Volunteers use dogs in search for Breasia Terrell

The dogs are trained primarily for pheasant hunting
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As the search for Breasia Terrell enters day five, many around the QCA are doing their own independent, organized searches to find anything that may help bring Terrell. One duo is using their furry friends in assisting in the search.

“The animals are able to cover about a 100 times more ground than us, it’s only wise, and they want to help!” said David Melchert Jr.

Melchert and his friend, Morgan Enburg, are using their own dogs, Abel and Lexi, to aid in the search. Abel is a five-year-old vizsla and Lexi is a treeing walker hound that was adopted by the pair about a year ago after finding it. Not only do the dogs help in the search, but they also boost morale.

“The public that are also helping have been really grateful to have some sort of dog presence” said Enburg.

Although the dogs need to be used sparingly, according to Melchert.

“These animals are good for about twelve hours a week before they rip themselves up, as I was always taught by my father, when we were breeding and training them, they will kill themselves for us, it’s up to us to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Melchert.

When doing your own independent organized search, police advise to be sure to travel in groups of three or more and be sure to have at least one person designated to call 911 at all times.

