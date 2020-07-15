Alternating Currents and Be Downtown canceled, Downtown Davenport campaign launched

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Downtown Davenport Partnership announced the cancellation of Alternating Currents and Be Downtown this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“In order to keep Quad Citizens and visitors safe, we felt it best to cancel events that included large gatherings downtown,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter in a news release.

“We will continue to support our downtown businesses as we have throughout the pandemic with promotions that encourage people to eat, drink, shop and explore downtown within public health guidelines.”

Alternating Currents was originally scheduled for August 27 to August 30 as a regional event across five Quad Cities downtown areas. The Downtown Bettendorf Organization’s Be Downtown was also supposed to coincide with Alternating Currents after rescheduling.

“The Downtown Bettendorf Organization is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month,” said Downtown Bettendorf Organization Director and CEO Ryan Jantzi, in a news release “Although we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to host Be Downtown this year, we are able to support our downtown businesses in other ways including new streetscape improvements and our new promotions committee will develop a marketing campaign to promote downtown businesses.”

In a news release, the Downtown Davenport Partnership also announced it will launch the Downtown Front Porch Project this week, an effort to support business in Downtown Davenport.

“As we all try to navigate a global pandemic, finding ways to connect with our neighbors is more important than ever,” Carter said.

“With a year of cancelled events and less foot traffic on the streets, it’s critical that we spend our dollars locally to support the people in our own community. Small, locally owned businesses are at the center of what makes downtown a special place. This campaign is an opportunity to show the faces of hard-working Quad Citizens and ways the community can rally to support them.”

The release states the Front Porch Project is a way to get to know the people behind the Downtown Davenport Businesses and remind people that downtown is welcoming and open for business.

