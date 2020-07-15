Advertisement

Davenport officials: Amber Alert still active for missing Iowa 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

City says state 'administrative error' appeared to cancel alert
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.(Contributed photo)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials on Wednesday said an Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is still active.

The city said in a media release that the State of Iowa issued an Ambert Alert for Terrell “due to new information that was obtained overnight” around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m., “an administrative error by the State of Iowa appeared to cancel the Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell,” the city said in the release. “The Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell has NOT expired and the Davenport Police Department is working diligently with the State of Iowa to correct the error and is actively investigating this case.”

More information regarding the issuance of the Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell will be forthcoming, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Moline man charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Moline man was arrested Tuesday after Bettendorf police say he assaulted and sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in June.

Local

Free diaper drive-through event Wednedsay in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hiney Heroes, Community Health Care, the National Diaper Bank Network, and Huggies are partnering to bring free diapers during a drive-through event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport WIC Office, 500 W. River Drive.

News

Police release new details in disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Breaking

Amber Alert issued for missing Iowa 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
An Amber Alert was issued overnight Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Quad Cities Missing Persons Network joins Breasia Terrell search efforts

Updated: 9 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Quad Cities Missing Persons Network joins Breasia Terrell search efforts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Volunteers from the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network have been searching the area around the Credit Island Lagoon in Davenport.

News

‘Pop-up’ COVID-19 test event scheduled for July 18 in Maquoketa

Updated: 12 hours ago
A “pop-up” Test Iowa site has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

News

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island testing site extended to July 19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing on Tuesday to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

News

Whiteside County health officials: COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

Updated: 13 hours ago
A person who wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms may have exposed people at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls, according to Whiteside County health officials.

News

Davenport police give new details on person of interest in missing girl case

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department has named Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, a convicted sex offender, as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.