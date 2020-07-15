Davenport officials: Amber Alert still active for missing Iowa 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials on Wednesday said an Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is still active.

The city said in a media release that the State of Iowa issued an Ambert Alert for Terrell “due to new information that was obtained overnight” around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m., “an administrative error by the State of Iowa appeared to cancel the Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell,” the city said in the release. “The Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell has NOT expired and the Davenport Police Department is working diligently with the State of Iowa to correct the error and is actively investigating this case.”

More information regarding the issuance of the Amber Alert for Breasia Terrell will be forthcoming, according to the release.

