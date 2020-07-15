Advertisement

Comet NEOWISE now visible after sunset

Comet getting closer to earth and higher in sky
Comet Neowise over the next week and a a half
Comet Neowise over the next week and a a half(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If getting up around 5 am to see a comet isn’t your thing, how about taking advantage of the warm evenings and trying to find it around an hour or so after sunset? Well, Comet Neowise is becoming more viewer friendly in the next week and a half. If you look northwest about 60 to 90 minutes after sunset you’ll be able to see a little smudge in the late evening sky. And, if you have some binoculars they will really help you with your viewing. A good camera can capture the comet, as well. Neowise, a 3 mile long chunk of dust covered ice is about 64 million miles from earth. Take a look at the viewing map to see where to look. Any good astronomy app will help you locate it once you’re out in the field. Speaking about a field, that’s probably a good place to start looking. Since you’re looking northwest, get northwest of your town in an area where you can put city lights at your back. Give your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness. Within a few minutes it should be easy to spot if the skies are generally clear. And, you’d better spot it now. It won’t be back for more than 8000 more years!

