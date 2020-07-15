Delicious Recipe for Improved Skin
Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with HyVee came back for a second segment on foods for healthier skin. This video demonstrates the preparation of a specific recipe designed with skin health in mind based on the featured foods in the earlier segment.
Berry Salsa and Chicken Lettuce Cups (serves 5)
- ½ cup chopped strawberries
- ½ cup blueberries
- ½ cup halved blackberries
- ½ cup raspberries
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onions
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped*
- 2 tbsp finely chopped cilantro, plus additional for garnish
- 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 2 tsp agave nectar
- Hy-Vee salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 (8- to 10-oz) Hy-Vee True boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 1½ tsp Gustare Vita olive oil
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee ground paprika
- 1/8 tsp Hy-Vee garlic powder
- 8 large butter lettuce leaves
- Hy-Vee Greek plain yogurt, for serving
- Lime zest and lime wedges, for garnish
1. FOR BERRY SALSA: Toss together berries, red onions, jalapeño, 2 tablespoons cilantro, lime juice and agave nectar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
2. PREHEAT a charcoal or gas grill with greased grill rack for indirect cooking over medium heat. Pat chicken dry; lightly pound to an even thickness. Rub chicken with olive oil. Combine paprika and garlic powder; rub mixture on chicken. Grill 16 to 20 minutes or until done (165°F).
3. TO SERVE: Arrange four stacks, 2 lettuce leaves each, on a platter. Slice chicken and divide among lettuce stacks. Top each with berry salsa and yogurt. Serve with remaining salsa. Garnish with additional cilantro and lime zest and wedges, if desired.
*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with jalapeños, wear protective gloves.
Nutrition Facts per serving (2 lettuce cups): 140 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 30 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 8 g sugar (3 g added sugar), 14 g protein.
Daily Values: Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%
