Delicious Recipe for Improved Skin

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with HyVee came back for a second segment on foods for healthier skin. This video demonstrates the preparation of a specific recipe designed with skin health in mind based on the featured foods in the earlier segment.

Berry Salsa and Chicken Lettuce Cups (serves 5)

½ cup chopped strawberries

½ cup blueberries

½ cup halved blackberries

½ cup raspberries

¼ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onions

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped*

2 tbsp finely chopped cilantro, plus additional for garnish

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp agave nectar

Hy-Vee salt and pepper, to taste

1 (8- to 10-oz) Hy-Vee True boneless, skinless chicken breast

1½ tsp Gustare Vita olive oil

1 tsp Hy-Vee ground paprika

1/8 tsp Hy-Vee garlic powder

8 large butter lettuce leaves

Hy-Vee Greek plain yogurt, for serving

Lime zest and lime wedges, for garnish

1. FOR BERRY SALSA: Toss together berries, red onions, jalapeño, 2 tablespoons cilantro, lime juice and agave nectar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

2. PREHEAT a charcoal or gas grill with greased grill rack for indirect cooking over medium heat. Pat chicken dry; lightly pound to an even thickness. Rub chicken with olive oil. Combine paprika and garlic powder; rub mixture on chicken. Grill 16 to 20 minutes or until done (165°F).

3. TO SERVE: Arrange four stacks, 2 lettuce leaves each, on a platter. Slice chicken and divide among lettuce stacks. Top each with berry salsa and yogurt. Serve with remaining salsa. Garnish with additional cilantro and lime zest and wedges, if desired.

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with jalapeños, wear protective gloves.

Nutrition Facts per serving (2 lettuce cups): 140 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 30 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 8 g sugar (3 g added sugar), 14 g protein.

Daily Values: Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 6%, Potassium 8%

