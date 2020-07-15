Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

News

‘Pop-up’ COVID-19 test event scheduled for July 18 in Maquoketa

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
A “pop-up” Test Iowa site has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

News

Comet NEOWISE now visible after sunset

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Comet Neowise will now be visible in the evening sky for another week or so.

News

Hy-Vee, Bellevue University launch assistance program for Hy-Vee employees and immediate family

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced it is partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Trinity Muscatine Public Health awarded $900,000 grant to help low-income families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The funds will go towards the Fueling the Future program.

News

Volunteers use dogs in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Volunteers use dogs in search for Breasia Terrell