Flexible Online Tutoring

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Back to school season is right around the corner. A lot remains to be revealed about exactly what the upcoming fall plan might be at area schools. One thing is for sure--data indicates that most kids experienced a 40% learning loss due to the combined COVID and summer “slide”!

Jill Vokt, Director of Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf, joins PSL to address how parents can support their children with a refresher for better preparedness for the upcoming school year. She recommends that parents weigh-in on their family’s school’s re-open plan and know the available options ASAP. Once that is known, Volk mentions that Tutor Doctor offers many options---one that is the most appropriate method to support your kids or group of kids.

Tutor Doctor offers online or in-person tutoring for individual, group, or home school study. In fact, if home schooling is the upcoming goal, Tutor Doctors can provide a lesson plan to follow! Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf proudly serves Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Coal Valley, Silvis, Davenport, Le Claire, Pleasant Valley and beyond. No matter the age or level of study, they are dedicated to changing students’ lives for the better.

