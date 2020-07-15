Foods For Glowing, Healthy Skin

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

You slather on the sunscreen, wear sunglasses and rock those big, floppy hats – but did you know you can maintain healthy, glowing skin starting from within? Hy-Vee dietitian Katie Schaeffer shares the best foods to include in your daily skin care routine without sacrificing summer fun.

The skin is the body’s largest organ and first line of defense! No single nutrient can maintain healthy skin. Variety and eating a colorful diet is key!

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with lycopene-rich foods! Lycopene acts a natural sunscreen for your skin. Foods to include: watermelon, tomatoes, grapefruit.

Firm your skin with omega-3s and vitamin E: nuts, fish, chia seeds

Get your skin glowing without the spray tan! Eat yellow and orange produce: bell peppers, carrots, sweet potatoes

Eat your protein! Collagen, a type of protein that makes up to 80% of the skin, helps fend off fine line and wrinkles. Protein-rich foods may encourage collagen production, and many contain B-vitamins, like biotin, which forms the basis of skin, and pantothenic acid, which preserves moisture and may help prevent acne.

Drink water! Skin that is dehydrated may turn dry, tight, flakey, and APPEARS OLDER!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.