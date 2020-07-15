Advertisement

Foods For Glowing, Healthy Skin

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

You slather on the sunscreen, wear sunglasses and rock those big, floppy hats – but did you know you can maintain healthy, glowing skin starting from within? Hy-Vee dietitian Katie Schaeffer shares the best foods to include in your daily skin care routine without sacrificing summer fun.

The skin is the body’s largest organ and first line of defense! No single nutrient can maintain healthy skin. Variety and eating a colorful diet is key!

  • Protect your skin from harmful UV rays with lycopene-rich foods! Lycopene acts a natural sunscreen for your skin. Foods to include: watermelon, tomatoes, grapefruit.
  • Firm your skin with omega-3s and vitamin E: nuts, fish, chia seeds
  • Get your skin glowing without the spray tan! Eat yellow and orange produce: bell peppers, carrots, sweet potatoes
  • Eat your protein! Collagen, a type of protein that makes up to 80% of the skin, helps fend off fine line and wrinkles. Protein-rich foods may encourage collagen production, and many contain B-vitamins, like biotin, which forms the basis of skin, and pantothenic acid, which preserves moisture and may help prevent acne.
  • Drink water! Skin that is dehydrated may turn dry, tight, flakey, and APPEARS OLDER!

