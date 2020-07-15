Advertisement

Free diaper drive-through event Wednedsay in Davenport

Hiney Heroes, Community Health Care, the National Diaper Bank Network, and Huggies are partnering to bring free diapers during a drive-through event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport WIC Office, 500 W. River Drive.
Hiney Heroes, Community Health Care, the National Diaper Bank Network, and Huggies are partnering to bring free diapers during a drive-through event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport WIC Office, 500 W. River Drive.(Pixabay)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hiney Heroes, Community Health Care, the National Diaper Bank Network, and Huggies are partnering to bring free diapers during a drive-through event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport WIC Office, 500 W. River Drive.

Hiney Heroes said in a Facebook post that it will give out a portion of the 25,000 diapers donated to the organization recently by Huggies and its parent company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, made possible because of the nonprofit’s membership in the National Diaper Bank Network.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will join volunteers as they distribute diapers.

Children should be present in the vehicle during the drive. Walk-ups are accepted and no registration is needed, according to the Facebook post.

“Period kits,” which includes pads, tampons, and menstrual cups, will also be distributed while supplies last, according to the Facebook post.

“Like all diaper banks, Hiney Heroes depends on community volunteers and local donations to ensure it remains a reliable resource for families in need,” according to the Facebook post. “Visit HineyHeroes.com to see how you can help.”

According to a release from Ernst’s office, Hiney Heroes have given away more than 40,000 diapers to more than 600 financially-stressed families at mobile distribution events in the Quad Cities area.

Ernst is leading a bi-partisan request in the senate for $200 million in funding to support emergency diaper distribution programs and diaper banks throughout the country, including in Iowa, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Police release new details in disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Police released new details Tuesday in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

News

Police release new details in disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Updated: 3 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Quad Cities Missing Persons Network joins Breasia Terrell search efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Quad Cities Missing Persons Network joins Breasia Terrell search efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Volunteers from the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network have been searching the area around the Credit Island Lagoon in Davenport.

Latest News

News

‘Pop-up’ COVID-19 test event scheduled for July 18 in Maquoketa

Updated: 9 hours ago
A “pop-up” Test Iowa site has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

News

QC COVID-19 Coalition: Rock Island testing site extended to July 19

Updated: 9 hours ago
The QC COVID-19 Coalition held a briefing on Tuesday to share updates on the Quad Cities’ response to the pandemic.

News

Whiteside County health officials: COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

Updated: 10 hours ago
A person who wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms may have exposed people at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls, according to Whiteside County health officials.

News

Davenport police give new details on person of interest in missing girl case

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department has named Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, a convicted sex offender, as a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

News

Whiteside County health officials: COVID-19 exposures at Whiskey Barrel Saloon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
A person who wasn’t showing COVID-19 symptoms may have exposed people at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Rock Falls.

News

‘Pop-up’ COVID-19 test event scheduled for July 18 in Maquoketa

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
A “pop-up” Test Iowa site has been scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.