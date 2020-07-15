Free diaper drive-through event Wednedsay in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hiney Heroes, Community Health Care, the National Diaper Bank Network, and Huggies are partnering to bring free diapers during a drive-through event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Davenport WIC Office, 500 W. River Drive.

Hiney Heroes said in a Facebook post that it will give out a portion of the 25,000 diapers donated to the organization recently by Huggies and its parent company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, made possible because of the nonprofit’s membership in the National Diaper Bank Network.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will join volunteers as they distribute diapers.

Children should be present in the vehicle during the drive. Walk-ups are accepted and no registration is needed, according to the Facebook post.

“Period kits,” which includes pads, tampons, and menstrual cups, will also be distributed while supplies last, according to the Facebook post.

“Like all diaper banks, Hiney Heroes depends on community volunteers and local donations to ensure it remains a reliable resource for families in need,” according to the Facebook post. “Visit HineyHeroes.com to see how you can help.”

According to a release from Ernst’s office, Hiney Heroes have given away more than 40,000 diapers to more than 600 financially-stressed families at mobile distribution events in the Quad Cities area.

Ernst is leading a bi-partisan request in the senate for $200 million in funding to support emergency diaper distribution programs and diaper banks throughout the country, including in Iowa, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.