Galena man fatally shot Tuesday in rural Hanover

HANOVER, Ill. (KWQC) - A 47-year-old Galena man was fatally shot Tuesday night during a confrontation in rural Hanover, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Around 8:42 p.m., deputies received multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

Deputies say in the release they learned Dana C. Clark was confronted by David A. Van Winkle, 37, for trespassing.

A physical confrontation took place between the two and Van Winkle produced a firearm and fired one shot, striking Clark in the chest, according to the release.

Clark was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office has not said whether charges have or will be filed.