Hy-Vee, Bellevue University launch assistance program for Hy-Vee employees and immediate family

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program.

The program is the first-of-its-kind and will be available for Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members beginning with the 2020 academic fall semester, the company said.

Hy-Vee said it will select 100 full- or regular-time employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program. In order for select applicants to receive the full amount, they must enroll as full-time students at Bellevue University in Nebraska and pursue a Hy-Vee-approved degree of study.

All other Hy-Vee employees, including part-time employees, can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance when enrolled as a full-time student, the company said. Employees’ immediate family members can also receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program when enrolled as a full-time student.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to investing in them and their future,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president said in a news release. “Bellevue University’s online learning option is a natural fit for meeting the diverse needs of our employees and is just one more way we can help our employees achieve their educational goals.”

