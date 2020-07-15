Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:30 AM Bipartisan Reps. Cindy Axne and William Timmons discuss National Guard transitional skills training - Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican Rep. William Timmons host a virtual roundtable to discuss new bipartisan legislation to provide in-demand skills training and employment assistance to members of National Guard and Reserve who are within 180 days of transitioning into civilian life

Weblinks: https://axne.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCindyAxne

Contacts: Ian Mariani, Office of Rep. Cindy Axne, ian.mariani@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5476

The event is open to media by RSVP only. Media interested in attending can RSVP to Ian Mariani at (202) 225-9926 or email ian.mariani@mail.house.gov

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 11:30 AM Iowa Lt. Gov. Gregg's public schedule - Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg presents U.S. Census 'Key to the Future' Award, Breitbach's Country Dining, 563 Balltown Rd, Balltown (11:30 AM CDT); and visits Rural Innovation Grant Project Recipient, GNB Bank, 529 G Ave, Grundy Center (2:30 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 17 Secretary of State Pompeo addresses The FAMiLY Leadership Summit - The FAMiLY Leadership Summit, themed 'Principle Over Politics, with speakers including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, former Sen. Rick Santorum, former NFL player Jack Brewer, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, author Joel Rosenberg, The Truth Project's Dr Del Tackett, and The FAMiLY Leader President and CEO Bob Vander Plaats. Event brings together 'prominent, national leaders from a variety of fields to encourage Christians to engage in Christ-centered cultural transformation that 'thinks bigger' than politics and elections to impact not just govt, but also churches, families, and individual lives'

Location: Ron Pearson Center, West Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: https://thefamilyleader.com/fls20/, https://twitter.com/theFAMiLYLEADER, #FLS20

Contacts: Drew Zahn, The FAMiLY LEADER, drew@thefamilyleader.com, 1 515 263 3495 x 109, 1 515 835 9645

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 17 - Saturday, Jul. 18 NTT IndyCar Series race: Iowa 300

Location: Iowa Speedway, 3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton, IA

Weblinks: http://IndyCar.com, https://twitter.com/IndyCar

Contacts: Kate Guerra , Indy Racing League press, kguerra@indycar.com, 1 317 492 8577